WATCH: Tom Allen, players react to 34-27 loss to Penn State
Indiana head coach Tom Allen, quarterback Peyton Ramsey, sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden and freshman receiver David Ellis all talked to the media about the Hoosiers' loss to Penn State in State College on Saturday.
Hear what they had to say in the videos below.
Tom Allen
Peyton Ramsey
Micah McFadden
David Ellis
