Kenpom Preview: Troy
The Indiana Hoosiers will return to action on Saturday night as they host the Troy Trojans in search of their fourth win of the season. Troy is still looking for their first win after dropping close games against UAB and Chattanooga in the last couple weeks.
Offensive efficiency
Coming off a 12-18 season this past year, there were very few areas in which Troy excelled. Their mediocre offensive efficiency rating (202nd in the nation) was one of their many weak points. The Trojans struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter, knocking down 33.2% of their shots from three which put them at 230th in the country. Their turnover percentage of 19.9% (267th in the nation) was another major weakness of the Trojans offense.
One area in which they shined however, was in their ability to avoid shot blockers around the rim. Opponents had a block percentage of just 6% against the Trojans, which put them at fifth in the nation in that category. Indiana has a talented group of shot blockers led by freshman big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, which could make for an interesting battle within the game.
