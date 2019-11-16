Several costly mistakes put No. 9 Penn State in position to score early and often, as Indiana remained competitive but at an arm's length in 34-27 loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday.

All week leading up to Indiana’s game at No. 9 Penn State, head coach Tom Allen and leaders within the locker room, including running back Stevie Scott and guard Simon Stepaniak, emphasized the need to play a perfect or near-perfect game in Happy Valley.

That started with limiting mistakes, as Penn State boasted one of the best defenses in the country, so getting back into a game after a mistake was going to be more difficult than it was against Maryland, Nebraska or Northwestern.

For the first minute-plus of play, it appeared Indiana might begin where it needed to begin to reach that benchmark, as it forced Penn State into a three-and-out in just 1:10. But on the punt, IU returner Whop Philyor was too close to an awkward ball and touched it – the officials claimed after review – and turned it over to Penn State, all but handing the Nittany Lions their firt score of the game three minutes into the game.

That was the first of several mistakes that would immediately place th eHoosiers behind the eight ball, though the Hoosiers were able to remain competitive, losing 34-27 to snap a four-game winning streak.

“I brought them all together and I was very honest,” Allen said. “I was highly disappointed. We didn’t come here to be close. We came here to battle them.”