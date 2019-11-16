Indiana reaches triple digits in a fairly complete game on both sides of the court against Troy. Justin Smith paced the Hoosiers with 22 points in the 100-62 victory. Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis added another double double on the night and Devonte Green returned to action for the first time this season.

USA Today Images (USA Today Images)

Defending the three

Troy came into Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall boasting back-to-back games with double-digit threes as a team. The Trojans were shooting a stellar 40% from beyond the arc and continued to implement deep shots into their game plan against the Hoosiers. Three point shooting has been killing the Hoosiers early this season. They've allowed opponents to convert on 40% of their threes and could not afford to let Troy do the same. Junior Darian Adams was the most consistent shooter in the first half, as he started the game making two of his three long balls. Before the game, he was hitting on nearly 60% from three. Adams finished two of nine, including 2-6 from beyond the arc. As a team, however, Troy struggled to get into a rhythm throughout the game, and its strength became a hindrance. The Trojans attempted 14 threes in the first half, but were only able to convert on four. By the game's end, 25 deep shots were attempted, only five made. Indiana went on to out rebound Troy 51-38.

Another dominant game for Trayce Jackson-Davis

After a fantastic, 20-point performance on Tuesday, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis followed up with another dominant effort against Troy. He was seemingly always near the basketball and around the rim as he noticed 14 points in the first half to go along with a team-high 8 rebounds. He continued to impose his will during the second half where he added another three points and finished with 14 rebounds. He secured his second straight double double early in the second half. Jackson-Davis just appeared more conformable out of the floor tonight. He couldn't be stopped on the floor and added another four points from free throw attempts. His play earned him 25 minutes, trailing only Al Durham's 28 and Armaan Franklin's 26.



The return of Devonte Green