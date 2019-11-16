Green hit the floor for 20 minutes, but only mustered six points. The Hoosiers had 10 players notch double-digit minutes, and four of them scored in double figures on the night.

In a 100-62 victory over Troy, Indiana's recovering backcourt allowed for multiple players to contribute. Sophomore Rob Phinisee was unable to suit up due to an illness and senior Devonte Green played for the first time this season.

Green wasted no time piling 20 minutes on the court despite not having much practice time over the past few weeks. However, with sophomore guard Rob Phinisee out due to an illness, the Hoosiers had to take advantage of their minutes.

It was a pleasant sight for Indiana as senior captain Devonte Green was dressed and warming up with the team ahead of its game against Troy.

“I'm just glad he's not hampered or sore,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said of Green. “I think athletically he's back, but he's got to shake some rust off and get his feet under him. He'll be fine.”

The senior struggled in his first game back and didn’t score until there were only three seconds left in the first half. He didn’t back down from attempting six three-point shots. Only one saw the bottom of the net.

He finished with six points and will continue to return to form as the season progresses.

“It's another shooter, another spacer, another ball handler,” junior forward Justin Smith said of Green’s return to the lineup. “Also defensively he makes things happen. We're glad to have him back. We're looking forward to him getting back into a rhythm”

In preparation for his first game, Green walked and jogged on a treadmill and cycled on a stationary bike to work out his hamstring.

Miller said on Friday that Green was finally able to participate in some practices leading up to tonight’s game.

The team muscled through Green’s slow start and Phinisee’s absence, as four Indiana players finished the game in double figures, led by Smith’s 22 points. Off the bench, forward Damezi Anderson was efficient in his minutes and notched 14 points during the game, including two shots from beyond the arc.

“He's playing with a lot of confidence,” Smith said of Anderson after the game. “He's shooting with confidence. He's really using his body well on rebounds and inside, so he's just confident. Way more confident than last year. Shooting the ball well, and that adds to it.”

In the backcourt, junior guard Al Durham continued his excellent start to the season by putting up 17 points. He made three of his four three-point attempts and was perfect from the free-throw line. He matched Green’s team-high four assists by the end of the game.

Freshman guard Armaan Franklin also added the second-most minutes for the Hoosiers and ended the game with six points, three rebounds and two assists. Though, his three personal fouls on the night may have contributed to Green reaching the projected 15-to-20 minute threshold that Miller had in place for him.

Of the four Hoosiers that reached double-digit points, freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was arguably the most impressive. He put up his second straight double-double with 17 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis was constantly finding ways to get the ball in the basket, whether in the post or at the free-throw line. He converted on all six of his shots from the floor and added five more points from the foul line.