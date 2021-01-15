 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 15th
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-15 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: January 15th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Allen confirms Thomas Allen is working his way back

Indiana game against Michigan State postponed due to COVID issues

Jordyn Williams ready to be an Indiana Hoosier

Indiana plagued by familiar problems, fall to Purdue 81-69

After The Game With Todd Leary

WATCH: Archie Miller, Armaan Franklin react to Purdue loss

Indiana fails to match toughness, heart of Purdue

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

This is IU basketball in Year 4 under Archie Miller, and it isn't good enough-- Indy Star

IU’S LOSING STREAK TO PURDUE STRETCHES TO EIGHT IN 81-69 LOSS-- Hoosier Sports Report

BASKETBALL POSTPONED: MEN’S GAME VS. MSU, WOMEN’S GAME VS. RUTGERS-- Hoosier Sports Report

Hoosiers rout Purdue at Mackey, 66-45-- Crimson Quarry

Which IU football players are leaving, and how will it affect the team?-- Indiana Daily Student

‘We take defense seriously’: Indiana shuts down Purdue in commanding road win-- The Hoosier Network

Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Purdue-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup      

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

{{ article.author_name }}