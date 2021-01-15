TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 15th

The Hoosier Daily: January 15th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Allen confirms Thomas Allen is working his way back
Indiana game against Michigan State postponed due to COVID issues
Jordyn Williams ready to be an Indiana Hoosier
Indiana plagued by familiar problems, fall to Purdue 81-69
After The Game With Todd Leary
WATCH: Archie Miller, Armaan Franklin react to Purdue loss
Tweets of the Day
⚪️ 7 of the last 8— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 14, 2021
🔴 4 in a row#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/iYO9M9MhhQ
🎞️ Highlights from the road win at Purdue! #iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/ED5zSTmZxu— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 14, 2021
.@TrayceJackson built different. 🔥@IndianaMBB is trying to protect home court: pic.twitter.com/LnGEtCWOte— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 15, 2021
Putting in 𝙬𝙤𝙧𝙠. pic.twitter.com/7WfQ6l7jKi— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) January 14, 2021
Coming soon.👀 pic.twitter.com/yWruJbmedD— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 14, 2021
😤 @RaceThompson1 with the GROWN MAN finish for @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/RlE9CgMlni— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 15, 2021
#iubb tonight:— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) January 15, 2021
🏀 @OAnunoby (#WeTheNorth): 13 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts, 3 stls
Headlines
This is IU basketball in Year 4 under Archie Miller, and it isn't good enough-- Indy Star
IU’S LOSING STREAK TO PURDUE STRETCHES TO EIGHT IN 81-69 LOSS-- Hoosier Sports Report
BASKETBALL POSTPONED: MEN’S GAME VS. MSU, WOMEN’S GAME VS. RUTGERS-- Hoosier Sports Report
Hoosiers rout Purdue at Mackey, 66-45-- Crimson Quarry
Which IU football players are leaving, and how will it affect the team?-- Indiana Daily Student
‘We take defense seriously’: Indiana shuts down Purdue in commanding road win-- The Hoosier Network
Postgame Quotes: Indiana vs. Purdue-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
