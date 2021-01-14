Indiana has now lost 11 of its last 12 games against Purdue and Archie Miller sees his record drop to 0-6.

Thursday's 81-69 loss was also the sixth game over that span that ended in a double-digit loss for IU.

Coming into the matchup, Indiana said all the right things about changing the culture and history associated with the recent part of the rivalry.

But, all of that talk went out the door when the two teams squared off.

"Disappointed in tonight’s performance. I give Purdue credit. I thought they played with edge, with a lot of confidence," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We did not deserve to win the game.

"We will have to take this one and eat it. It hurts. Disappointed in the performance and that is on me. We are going to have to go back to work."

Indiana now sits at 8-6 (3-4) on the season and has a week off until its next game against No. 5 Iowa.