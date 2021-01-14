 Indiana fails to match toughness, heart of Purdue
Indiana fails to match toughness, heart of Purdue

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana has now lost 11 of its last 12 games against Purdue and Archie Miller sees his record drop to 0-6.

Thursday's 81-69 loss was also the sixth game over that span that ended in a double-digit loss for IU.

Coming into the matchup, Indiana said all the right things about changing the culture and history associated with the recent part of the rivalry.

But, all of that talk went out the door when the two teams squared off.

"Disappointed in tonight’s performance. I give Purdue credit. I thought they played with edge, with a lot of confidence," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "We did not deserve to win the game.

"We will have to take this one and eat it. It hurts. Disappointed in the performance and that is on me. We are going to have to go back to work."

Indiana now sits at 8-6 (3-4) on the season and has a week off until its next game against No. 5 Iowa.

IU lost its eighth straight game to Purdue and 11 of the last 12 after Thursday's loss.
