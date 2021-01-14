It has been a hard couple of months for Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen, who sustained a serious hip injury at Michigan State.

The son of football coach Tom Allen, Thomas played in a reserve role for the Hoosiers while appearing in all four games this season. In total, he had eight tackles and one forced fumble.

"Thomas Allen has experienced a serious hip injury and will have surgery tomorrow and that will surgically repair it," Allen said after his son's injury. "If you want to explain it, it's similar to the Tua (Tagovailoa) injury... which shows he'll be able to recover and play next year."

For Thomas Allen, the injury was another setback, as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury as a sophomore.

"It's hard to see your son out there," Allen said. "As tough as he is, I knew by how he was responding that it was serious."