Allen confirms Thomas Allen is working his way back
It has been a hard couple of months for Indiana linebacker Thomas Allen, who sustained a serious hip injury at Michigan State.
The son of football coach Tom Allen, Thomas played in a reserve role for the Hoosiers while appearing in all four games this season. In total, he had eight tackles and one forced fumble.
"Thomas Allen has experienced a serious hip injury and will have surgery tomorrow and that will surgically repair it," Allen said after his son's injury. "If you want to explain it, it's similar to the Tua (Tagovailoa) injury... which shows he'll be able to recover and play next year."
For Thomas Allen, the injury was another setback, as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury as a sophomore.
"It's hard to see your son out there," Allen said. "As tough as he is, I knew by how he was responding that it was serious."
This week, Allen gave an update on his son and said he is progressing through rehab.
“Trying to get his lower body in the pool,” Allen said. “Rehab is a major emphasis for him right now. He’s actually able to upper body lift with our strength staff, so he’s progressing.”
On Tuesday, Thomas Allen tweeted that he can been accepted into the Kelley MBA program.
I am blessed to be accepted into the Kelley MBA program. Thank you Indiana University for giving me the opportunity to be successful on and off the field! #LEO pic.twitter.com/z4Z1HPaRE5— Thomas Allen (@TheTrain44) January 12, 2021
