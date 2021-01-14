Indiana fell once again to Purdue, 81-69, making it 11 of the last 12 meetings resulting in an IU loss.

It was a rocky first half, but the Hoosiers’ effort in fighting through adversity was admirable. Trayce Jackson-Davis picked up his second foul of the game with 9:57 left in the first half, which placed him on the bench for almost all of the half. When he was in the game, Jackson-Davis was unstoppable. He finished with 24 points in 27 minutes.

The Hoosiers managed to hang in the game and rally from a 12-point deficit in the final eight minutes of the first half.

At the eight-minute mark, Purdue was scoring an astronomical 1.722 points per possession. Indiana did a poor job of closing out on Boilermaker shooters, resulting in Purdue making six of their first seven threes, finishing 11-of-17 for the game.

Purdue seemed to be pulling away when they extended the lead to nine points with 1:30 left in the first half, but Jerome Hunter and Armaan Franklin contributed two baskets to cut the lead to just four at the half.