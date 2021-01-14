Jordyn Williams ready to be an Indiana Hoosier
With 17 offers to his credit, wide receiver Jordyn Williams had his pick of schools he could have played for, but there was something special to him about Indiana.
In the end for the Trinity Christian High School (Texas) wide receiver, it came down to love and a showing from the coaching staff that the players are more than just that - they are also people.
For those reasons, Williams signed with the Hoosiers in December and has enrolled for classes with Indiana with the goal of adapting to Bloomington early, learning the playbook and getting a head start on spring practice.
"Since signing day, I have just been putting in the work I had already been doing times 10. As the moment got closer, I thought that it was very important for me to come mid-year to showcase my talents early on so that I will be able to play my freshman year," Williams told TheHoosier.com.
"By coming early, I am hoping to accomplish a starting position, trust from my teammates and belief from my coaches."
Williams helped Trinity Christian to a big season this past year, notching 73 catches for 1,638 yards and 10 touchdowns , and he had several interceptions on defense.
It is those type of skills that had Indiana wanting him.
"What made Indiana the school for me was the amount of love amongst teammates and coaches and the fact that the coaching staff constantly instills that being coached up under them is more important than football. It is about life lessons," Williams said.
Williams will have an opportunity to play alongside Ty Fryfogle, who recently announced he is coming back.
That opportunity is "huge."
"I am very excited to be playing with Fry," Williams said. "It is going to be a great learning experience playing under a very experienced receiver."
Williams will join a wide receiver room that saw contributions in 2020 from Miles Marshall, Jacolby Hewitt, Javon Swinton in addition to Fryfogle. That group plus the addition of DJ Matthews look for a big 2021 season.
