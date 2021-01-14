With 17 offers to his credit, wide receiver Jordyn Williams had his pick of schools he could have played for, but there was something special to him about Indiana.

In the end for the Trinity Christian High School (Texas) wide receiver, it came down to love and a showing from the coaching staff that the players are more than just that - they are also people.

For those reasons, Williams signed with the Hoosiers in December and has enrolled for classes with Indiana with the goal of adapting to Bloomington early, learning the playbook and getting a head start on spring practice.

"Since signing day, I have just been putting in the work I had already been doing times 10. As the moment got closer, I thought that it was very important for me to come mid-year to showcase my talents early on so that I will be able to play my freshman year," Williams told TheHoosier.com.

"By coming early, I am hoping to accomplish a starting position, trust from my teammates and belief from my coaches."