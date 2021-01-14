Indiana game against Michigan State postponed due to COVID issues
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For the first time this season, COVID-19 has affected the Indiana basketball schedule.
Announced on Thursday, Indiana's matchup with Michigan State scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17 has been postponed. Michigan State has had numerous COVID-19 positive tests within its program over the last week.
On Wednesday, it was announced that the Spartans game against Iowa scheduled for Thursday was postponed.
“We’re just gonna continue to support them," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said earlier this week. "We feel there was no behavior in any way that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s just, again, a little more unknown. We’re gonna have to deal with it.”
Michigan State and Indiana will work with the Big Ten to identify options for rescheduling the game at a later date.
Nebraska also paused its basketball related activities earlier this week after a positive test within its program.
Indiana is set to take on Purdue on Thursday and then will not see action for an entire week, not playing again until Jan. 21 at Iowa.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.