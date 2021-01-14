For the first time this season, COVID-19 has affected the Indiana basketball schedule.

Announced on Thursday, Indiana's matchup with Michigan State scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17 has been postponed. Michigan State has had numerous COVID-19 positive tests within its program over the last week.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Spartans game against Iowa scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

“We’re just gonna continue to support them," MSU head coach Tom Izzo said earlier this week. "We feel there was no behavior in any way that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s just, again, a little more unknown. We’re gonna have to deal with it.”