TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 14th

The Hoosier Daily: January 14th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Tweets of the Day
Thursday afternoon rivalry hoops 👿#iuwbb | #DoTheWorkhttps://t.co/0qplrbOkcR pic.twitter.com/W1b2OUri8m— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 13, 2021
Per his Instagram, Jerome Johnson will not be returning to IU next season. #iufb pic.twitter.com/1nLnAggp1j— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) January 13, 2021
.@ShaneSparksBTN has high praise for @Brock_Hudkins:— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) January 13, 2021
"I think you might be one of the best guys in the Big Ten that nobody knows about yet... You were a two-time national qualifier before coming to IU." 👏
Watch ➡️ https://t.co/O5gntW0XkH@IndianaWR x @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/UOM2jtBLZl
The Hula Bowl is excited to announce that Jovan Swann from Indiana University has ACCEPTED to come and play at the 2021 Hula Bowl in Hawaii!! #Hawaii #NFL #showcase #CollegeFootball #indianauniversity #Indiana pic.twitter.com/YLmW7MV5NZ— Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 13, 2021
#IUWR Ranked This Week pic.twitter.com/pfZvTRx6Sm— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) January 13, 2021
R̶o̶a̶d̶ business trip. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/HOtLvk3T2H— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) January 13, 2021
The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2021
Headlines
IU's Big Ten gauntlet begins in earnest with Purdue test Thursday-- Indy Star
IU basketball looks to snap 7-game skid against Purdue-- Indy Star
INDIANA RB COACH MIKE HART HEADING TO MICHIGAN-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’s Jackson-Davis looking to ‘change history' against rival Purdue-- The Herald Bulletin
IU track and field begins indoor season Saturday in Ann Arbor-- Indiana Daily Student
Stay the Course – Tom Allen Won’t Stop Pushing-- IU Athletics
Previewing Thursday's Game Against Purdue-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
