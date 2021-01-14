TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 14th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Per his Instagram, Jerome Johnson will not be returning to IU next season. #iufb pic.twitter.com/1nLnAggp1j

. @ShaneSparksBTN has high praise for @Brock_Hudkins : "I think you might be one of the best guys in the Big Ten that nobody knows about yet... You were a two-time national qualifier before coming to IU." 👏 Watch ➡️ https://t.co/O5gntW0XkH @IndianaWR x @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/UOM2jtBLZl

The Hula Bowl is excited to announce that Jovan Swann from Indiana University has ACCEPTED to come and play at the 2021 Hula Bowl in Hawaii!! #Hawaii #NFL #showcase #CollegeFootball #indianauniversity #Indiana pic.twitter.com/YLmW7MV5NZ

The Indiana Pacers are moving Victor Oladipo to the Rockets for package around Caris LeVert, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium .

IU’s Jackson-Davis looking to ‘change history' against rival Purdue-- The Herald Bulletin

IU basketball looks to snap 7-game skid against Purdue-- Indy Star

