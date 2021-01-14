 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: January 14th
The Hoosier Daily: January 14th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

https://iuhoosiers.com
Scene on TheHoosier

Where Are They Now: Fant remembers time as a Hoosier

Jerome Johnson leaving Indiana

As teams adjust, Indiana may need to go with smaller lineups to succeed

WATCH: Archie Miller, Trayce Jackson-Davis preview Purdue

Allen updates defensive coordinator search, taking time to find 'right fit'

Locker Room Report: Purdue

Allen focused on fixing run game in offseason

REPORT: Mike Hart leaving IU, returning to Michigan

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU's Big Ten gauntlet begins in earnest with Purdue test Thursday-- Indy Star

IU basketball looks to snap 7-game skid against Purdue-- Indy Star

INDIANA RB COACH MIKE HART HEADING TO MICHIGAN-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’s Jackson-Davis looking to ‘change history' against rival Purdue-- The Herald Bulletin

IU track and field begins indoor season Saturday in Ann Arbor-- Indiana Daily Student

Stay the Course – Tom Allen Won’t Stop Pushing-- IU Athletics

Previewing Thursday's Game Against Purdue-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup      

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.


----

{{ article.author_name }}