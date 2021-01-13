Indiana is coming off of a hard-fought win over Nebraska on Sunday and has won three of its last four games.

Now, a matchup against Purdue awaits the Hoosiers. IU hasn't won against Purdue since 2016 and has won just one out of the last 11 matchups dating back to 2014.

The Hoosiers are looking at a game-time decision for Armaan Franklin and with Rob Phinisee tweaking his knee against Nebraska, Archie Miller said IU is 'limping around' a bit right now.

Here are the main notes and quotes from Archie Miller, breaking down the Boilermakers ahead of Thursday's matchup.