 Locker Room Report: Purdue
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-13 13:36:43 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Locker Room Report: Purdue

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Indiana is coming off of a hard-fought win over Nebraska on Sunday and has won three of its last four games.

Now, a matchup against Purdue awaits the Hoosiers. IU hasn't won against Purdue since 2016 and has won just one out of the last 11 matchups dating back to 2014.

The Hoosiers are looking at a game-time decision for Armaan Franklin and with Rob Phinisee tweaking his knee against Nebraska, Archie Miller said IU is 'limping around' a bit right now.

Here are the main notes and quotes from Archie Miller, breaking down the Boilermakers ahead of Thursday's matchup.

Archie Miller breaks down Thursday's matchup with Purdue. (IU Athletics)
Archie Miller breaks down Thursday's matchup with Purdue. (IU Athletics)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}