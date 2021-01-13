As teams adjust, Indiana may need to go with smaller lineups to succeed
It is no secret that a college basketball team's conference play is what really defines them. As the season goes on, teams become familiar with one another by studying film and playing against the same opponents.
In years past, Indiana has been absolutely wrecked in conference play. A huge reason for this is lack of shooting. Teams would just pack the paint and live with the Hoosiers shooting threes. Most of the time, that strategy worked.
This season is different in that there is more personnel on the roster to counter that defensive strategy. Archie Miller could only really count on Devonte Green, Rob Phinisee, and Al Durham to knock down threes last year. This year, Anthony Leal, Jerome Hunter, and Armaan Franklin have all shown they can be very effective from beyond the arc as well.
Indiana's game against Nebraska was one of the first examples of a Big Ten team who managed to put together a game plan that almost won them the game. Nebraska is inferior to Indiana in terms of talent and statistics but still gave the Hoosiers a good fight by exploiting their weaknesses.
