TheHoosier - Jerome Johnson leaving Indiana

Jerome Johnson leaving Indiana
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Indiana is losing another player from its defense, as defensive lineman Jerome Johnson announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Indiana for the NFL Draft.
Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram and said that over the last five years, he has grown so much and nothing would be possible without the encouragement and belief from his teammates and coaches.
"We've shared so many memories and accomplished so many things over the course of my time at Indiana. I'm proud to call myself a Hoosier and will continue to years from now... I will not be returning for another season at IU as I will start a new chapter pursuing my dream of playing at the professional level. Thank You Hoosier Nation," Johnson said.
The decision ends what has been a stellar career for Johnson, who came to Bloomington with only one other offer and a story that head coach Tom Allen likes to tell about having to convince the coaching staff to take a chance on Johnson.
The decision proved to be a great one for all involved, as Johnson made a name for himself with the Hoosiers.
In his senior season, Johnson earned First Team All-Big Ten honors from the media and Second Team All Big Ten honors by the coaches. He recorded two tackles and a fumble recovery in the season opener against Penn State and then had a huge day at Ohio State, notching four tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and an interception against the Buckeyes.
In 2019, he earned Indiana's Chris Dal Sasso Award, which goes to the Outstanding Lineman, for the second consecutive season.
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.