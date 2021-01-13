TheHoosier - Jerome Johnson leaving Indiana

Indiana is losing another player from its defense, as defensive lineman Jerome Johnson announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Indiana for the NFL Draft.

Johnson made the announcement on his Instagram and said that over the last five years, he has grown so much and nothing would be possible without the encouragement and belief from his teammates and coaches.

"We've shared so many memories and accomplished so many things over the course of my time at Indiana. I'm proud to call myself a Hoosier and will continue to years from now... I will not be returning for another season at IU as I will start a new chapter pursuing my dream of playing at the professional level. Thank You Hoosier Nation," Johnson said.