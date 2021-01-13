TheHoosier - REPORT: Mike Hart leaving IU, returning to Michigan

According to several published reports, including one by Bruce Feldman, Indiana will be losing running backs coach Mike Hart.

Reports have Hart being listed as the new running back coach at the University of Michigan, a place he knows well as he was the Wolverines' all-time leading rusher.

Hart just finished his first season as Indiana's associate head coach and his fourth year as the running backs coach for the Hoosiers. He also served as assistant head coach in 2018 and 2019.

Hart, who was up for the Broyles Award in 2018, was named a Top 25 recruiter for the 2019 signing class by Rivals.com.

“Michigan has always held a special place in my heart.” Hart said. “It is a place that always believed in me and a place that I have always have believed in."

Indians now has two opening it needs to address on its staff.

Story updated...