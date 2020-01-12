News More News
The Hoosier Daily: January 12

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on TheHoosier

Indiana finds togetherness it's been searching for in win over Ohio State

Guard play sets tone for Indiana's 66-54 win over No. 11 Ohio State

Defensive effort from Indiana bigs halts No. 11 Ohio State

Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's win over Ohio State

Instant Reaction: Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Ohio State

Source: Indiana to hire former IMG Academy coach Kevin Wright as TE coach

WATCH: Tom Allen, Nick Sheridan discuss Sheridan's promotion to OC

NCAA Outlook: January 11

Doyel: No Bob Knight, but he would have loved how IU manhandled Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star

IU coach Archie Miller on Devonte Green: 'When he plays well, we're a different team' -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: IU's fortunes rest on Rob Phinisee's offensive spark — and his health -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS DOWN NO. 11 OHIO STATE, 66-54 -- Hoosiers Sports Report

SHERIDAN INTRODUCED AS OC, WRIGHT TO COACH TES -- Hoosiers Sports Report

De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green show the importance of Indiana’s seniors in win over Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

Devonte Green shines in second half as IU knocks off No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU’s potential looms large after victory over No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

‘He’s a warrior’: Phinisee, with Green, lifts Indiana in upset over Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Column: The key to Indiana’s success isn’t Devonte Green, it’s Jerome Hunter -- The Hoosier Network

My Two Cents: 'The Switch' Flips the Script for Indiana in Breakout Win -- Hoosier Maven

Video: Chris Holtmann reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

SCOOPTALK: BUCKEYE SURPRISE -- Hoosier Sports Report

{{ article.author_name }}