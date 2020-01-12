Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Final box score for Indiana's win over Ohio State #iubb pic.twitter.com/v2qzhUvZDH

Source confirms former IMG Academy head coach Kevin Wright, who has experience coaching in the Indianapolis area, will join Indiana’s staff as its next tight ends coach. @BruceFeldmanCFB first reported. #iufb

Archie Miller said the grape-flavored chewing gum will now be his go-to. #iubb

The full Archie Miller gum clip for those interested. #iubb pic.twitter.com/MmpbvvnECs

2020 DT signee Damarjhe Lewis has arrived from Georgia as an early enrollee. #iufb https://t.co/NkdTmeqfq7

Tevin Coleman was a BEAST on the ground for the 49ers 😤 ♦️22 Carries ♦️105 Yards ♦️2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/6lucuWmYcn

With the 49ers’ and Titans’ wins tonight, two former Hoosiers – Tevin Coleman and Roger Saffold – have advanced to their leagues’ championship rounds.

Doyel: No Bob Knight, but he would have loved how IU manhandled Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star

IU coach Archie Miller on Devonte Green: 'When he plays well, we're a different team' -- Indianapolis Star

Insider: IU's fortunes rest on Rob Phinisee's offensive spark — and his health -- Indianapolis Star

HOOSIERS DOWN NO. 11 OHIO STATE, 66-54 -- Hoosiers Sports Report

SHERIDAN INTRODUCED AS OC, WRIGHT TO COACH TES -- Hoosiers Sports Report

De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green show the importance of Indiana’s seniors in win over Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

Devonte Green shines in second half as IU knocks off No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: IU’s potential looms large after victory over No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student

‘He’s a warrior’: Phinisee, with Green, lifts Indiana in upset over Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network

Column: The key to Indiana’s success isn’t Devonte Green, it’s Jerome Hunter -- The Hoosier Network

My Two Cents: 'The Switch' Flips the Script for Indiana in Breakout Win -- Hoosier Maven

Video: Chris Holtmann reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall

Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Ohio State -- Inside The Hall

SCOOPTALK: BUCKEYE SURPRISE -- Hoosier Sports Report