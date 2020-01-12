The Hoosier Daily: January 12
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Seen on TheHoosier
Indiana finds togetherness it's been searching for in win over Ohio State
Guard play sets tone for Indiana's 66-54 win over No. 11 Ohio State
Defensive effort from Indiana bigs halts No. 11 Ohio State
Video: TheHoosier.com's instant reaction to Indiana's win over Ohio State
Instant Reaction: Indiana 66, No. 11 Ohio State 54
IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Ohio State
Source: Indiana to hire former IMG Academy coach Kevin Wright as TE coach
WATCH: Tom Allen, Nick Sheridan discuss Sheridan's promotion to OC
Videos
Tweets of the Day
Final box score for Indiana's win over Ohio State #iubb pic.twitter.com/v2qzhUvZDH— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 11, 2020
Source confirms former IMG Academy head coach Kevin Wright, who has experience coaching in the Indianapolis area, will join Indiana’s staff as its next tight ends coach. @BruceFeldmanCFB first reported. #iufb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 11, 2020
Family reunion. 🏀— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2020
Hoosiers for life. ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/D5lVQiZwke
Archie Miller said the grape-flavored chewing gum will now be his go-to. #iubb— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 11, 2020
The full Archie Miller gum clip for those interested. #iubb pic.twitter.com/MmpbvvnECs— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) January 12, 2020
2020 DT signee Damarjhe Lewis has arrived from Georgia as an early enrollee. #iufb https://t.co/NkdTmeqfq7— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 12, 2020
Tevin Coleman was a BEAST on the ground for the 49ers 😤— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 12, 2020
♦️22 Carries
♦️105 Yards
♦️2 Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/6lucuWmYcn
With the 49ers’ and Titans’ wins tonight, two former Hoosiers – Tevin Coleman and Roger Saffold – have advanced to their leagues’ championship rounds.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) January 12, 2020
Headlines
Doyel: No Bob Knight, but he would have loved how IU manhandled Ohio State -- Indianapolis Star
IU coach Archie Miller on Devonte Green: 'When he plays well, we're a different team' -- Indianapolis Star
Insider: IU's fortunes rest on Rob Phinisee's offensive spark — and his health -- Indianapolis Star
HOOSIERS DOWN NO. 11 OHIO STATE, 66-54 -- Hoosiers Sports Report
SHERIDAN INTRODUCED AS OC, WRIGHT TO COACH TES -- Hoosiers Sports Report
De’Ron Davis and Devonte Green show the importance of Indiana’s seniors in win over Ohio State -- Inside The Hall
Devonte Green shines in second half as IU knocks off No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: IU’s potential looms large after victory over No. 11 Ohio State -- Indiana Daily Student
‘He’s a warrior’: Phinisee, with Green, lifts Indiana in upset over Ohio State -- The Hoosier Network
Column: The key to Indiana’s success isn’t Devonte Green, it’s Jerome Hunter -- The Hoosier Network
My Two Cents: 'The Switch' Flips the Script for Indiana in Breakout Win -- Hoosier Maven
Video: Chris Holtmann reacts to loss at Indiana -- Inside The Hall
Photo Gallery: Indiana vs. Ohio State -- Inside The Hall
SCOOPTALK: BUCKEYE SURPRISE -- Hoosier Sports Report
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.