A source confirmed with TheHoosier.com on Saturday morning that Indiana will hire IMG Academy head coach Kevin Wright as its next tight ends coach. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to report the news.

I’ll say from personal experience, having spoken with Kevin Wright on multiple occasions and kids rransferring to and graduating from his program at IMG in the last calendar year, this seems like a great move by Tom Allen. #iufb https://t.co/Xdp5QpCVtF

The tight ends coaching position was vacated after the promotion of former tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.



Wright has spent the last five years at IMG Academy and went 44-2 as the head coach of the nationally touted Florida high school football program before resigning in mid-December. The program was ranked top-10 nationally by MaxPreps during all five of his seasons.

Wright has experience coaching in the Indianapolis area, as he spent time at Warren Central, Carmel and Trinity.

Wright's contributions will extend outside of the tight end position at Indiana, as he will bring a boost to Indiana's recruiting efforts after working with top programs nationally and consistently sending four- and five-star recruits to those programs.

The top 2020 prospects coming out of Wright's IMG program are five-star cornerback Elias Ricks, five-star defensive tackle Demonte Capehart, four-star wide receiver Michael Redding, four-star defensive tackle Warren Brinson and four-star cornerback Lejond Cavazos.