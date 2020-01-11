The Hoosiers' forwards didn't put up the scoring numbers but were still a huge part in the team's second win over a ranked opponent this season.

As Indiana's guards led the team on offense, credit the big men in a 66-54 victory over No.11 Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored just 16 points in the paint, only two of those came from their leading scorer Kaleb Wesson.

With sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee in the starting lineup for the first time all season, Indiana came out swinging against Ohio State, jumping out to a 13-5 lead in under four minutes. The No. 11 team in the country, however, was capable of punching back.

“When you play Ohio State it comes down to one thing, you get manhandled,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said after the game. “I mean, you get manhandled when you play them.”

With the collective help of the team’s forwards, the Hoosiers softened the blows. Junior Kaleb Wesson — the Buckeyes’ leading scorer and rebounder — was held to one converted shot in the paint in 35 minutes of play.

Wesson made two 3-pointers aside from the layup with 4:30 left to play in the game. He turned the ball over four times as Indiana earned a 66-54 victory, halting Ohio State from mounting a serious comeback attempt.

“Joey (Brunk) and De’Ron (Davis), specifically, did a really, really good job on Kaleb Wesson,” junior forward Justin Smith said. “They really made it difficult for him to catch the ball, and when he did get the ball inside, we closed down the defense.”

Miller said for the first time in his tenure, the team was able to hold serve playing one-on-one against the player and the team that has mauled them for the last two years. Wesson has the ability to score not only in the post but also on 3-pointers, a similar skillset Indiana witnessed in Nate Reuvers of Wisconsin earlier this season.

He also said that he brings such a physical presence, if you throw everything in the sink to stop him, the rest of the Ohio State offense can take advantage. Miller credited Race Thompson and Trayce Jackson-Davis for their play alongside Brunk and Davis.

The Hoosiers also held junior Kyle Young to a single point in his return to the Buckeyes’ lineup after he had an appendectomy almost two weeks ago. In 13 games, he was the team’s second-leading rebounder.

As a collective unit, Ohio State scored just 16 points in the paint as outside shooting accounted for 50% of its scoring output.

Indiana allowed no easy baskets underneath the rim which allowed its transition attack to take control of the game in the second half, despite turning the ball over seven times in the period.

“I think that we let our defense create our offense,” Smith said. “We really got some stops down the stretch. We had a tough time at the foul line, and we really weren’t hitting a ton of shots but we just focused on defense, and coach has been on us about that.”

With the energy of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall behind them, the Hoosiers put together as good of a defensive effort as they’ve played all season. They overcame being outrebounded and shooting 55.6% from the free-throw line to defeat a ranked opponent for the second time this season.

Indiana has played well at home, and another Big Ten victory bodes well for the coming road trip. It hasn’t yet won a true road contest but will have another shot on Wednesday.

“I’m happy for our team though, sometimes in this league, it just becomes such a slugfest; you need a jolt of energy,” Miller said. “We got a good jolt of energy. Now you gotta have some humility and figure out a way to go on the road and compete against Rutgers.”