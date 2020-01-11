WATCH: Tom Allen, Nick Sheridan discuss Sheridan's promotion to OC
Indiana head coach Tom Allen and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan addressed the media to Saturday before the Indiana basketball game in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall to discuss Sheridan's promotion.
Hear what they had to say in the video below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.