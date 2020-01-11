TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sat down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's 66-54 win over No. 11 Ohio State in Bloomington on Saturday afternoon. The trio discussed the improvements seen in Indiana's backcourt and why that is important for the future of the 2019-20 season. Risley goes in-depth on Joey Brunk's performance against Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson, and the group talked about other news and notes surrounding the team after the win and before the two-game road stretch ahead.