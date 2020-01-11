Indiana sophomore point guard Rob Phinisee got his first start of the season against Ohio State on Saturday, and it paid off in a big way for the Hoosiers. The sophomore knocked down three three-point attempts in fewer than four minutes.

More than just Phinisee, though, there appeared to be an urgency with which the Hoosiers began the game. The ball was moving around, and Ohio State appeared to be on its heels. Trayce Jackson-Davis was able to find a few early opportunities around the rim against a physical Ohio State post.

That start gave Indiana a healthy lead, but, as few first-half leads have, this first half lead didn't last until halftime.

That same group - Justin Smith, Al Durham, Joey Brunk, Jackson-Davis and Phinisee – began the second half as well, after only spending six minutes on the floor together in the first half, and ended the scoring drought and took back the lead in a big way.

The Hoosiers went on an 8-0 run with that group before the under-16 timeout with scores from Brunk, Phinisee and Smith. Brunk and Jackson-Davis also forced Kaleb Wesson into foul trouble, triggering two quick fouls to bump him out of the game with three personal fouls by the 16-minute mark of the second half.