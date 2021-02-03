TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 3rd

The Hoosier Daily: February 3rd
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Four-star DT Marquis Gracial announces a Top 8
Florida defensive lineman talks offer from Indiana
Florida defensive lineman talks offer from Indiana
Indiana lands Alabama WR Malachi Bennett
Analysis: Breaking down Malachi Bennett's commitment
WATCH: Highlights of new WR commit Malachi Bennett
After The Game With Todd Leary
Hoosiers' scoring drought fuels 75-71 overtime loss to Illinois
WATCH: Archie Miller, Trayce Jackson-Davis react to Illinois loss
Tweets of the Day
GO HOOSIERS‼️ pic.twitter.com/88bNXP9dKx— MB² (@MightyMal_2) February 2, 2021
Spirit. Culture. Bond.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) February 2, 2021
Welcome to Indiana, @CoachCWarren. pic.twitter.com/oqdE8P7XPQ
#IUMS checks in at No. 7️⃣ in the first @TopDrawerSoccer rankings of 2021. https://t.co/j9sLDan8GI— Indiana Men's Soccer (@IndianaMSOC) February 2, 2021
👏Well deserved.👏@DonnellWashin12 is #B1G Wrestler of the Week!— Indiana Wrestling (@IndianaWR) February 2, 2021
📝 https://t.co/CWpz1GxnMc pic.twitter.com/B3ASYPF0Ua
#IUXC men and women are both ranked third in the @USTFCCCA Great Lakes Regional ranking! 🙌#GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MGvkdnYQMP— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 2, 2021
This week in the polls ⚪️🔴#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/WBn80Qm4gS— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 2, 2021
Archie Miller mentions time when all four freshmen were on the floor at the same time:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 3, 2021
"That speaks the development, that speaks to the improvement we are getting right now. Frustrated, angry ... we have to stay with what we are doing, because we are getting better." #iubb
Headlines
IU misses golden opportunity at NCAA resume-builder, flounders in OT vs. Illinois-- Indy Star
HOOSIERS WILL ADD RECEIVER MALACHI BENNETT TO 2021 CLASS-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU’s DJ Washington named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Field Hockey Announces 2020-2021 Spring Schedule-- IU Athletics
Indiana Water Polo Ready for 2021 Season-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Special guest today Dan Dakich!
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.