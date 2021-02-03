TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 3rd

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

#IUMS checks in at No. 7️⃣ in the first @TopDrawerSoccer rankings of 2021. https://t.co/j9sLDan8GI

#IUXC men and women are both ranked third in the @USTFCCCA Great Lakes Regional ranking! 🙌 #GoIU ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/MGvkdnYQMP

This week in the polls ⚪️🔴 #iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/WBn80Qm4gS

Archie Miller mentions time when all four freshmen were on the floor at the same time: "That speaks the development, that speaks to the improvement we are getting right now. Frustrated, angry ... we have to stay with what we are doing, because we are getting better." #iubb

IU misses golden opportunity at NCAA resume-builder, flounders in OT vs. Illinois-- Indy Star

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Special guest today Dan Dakich!

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.