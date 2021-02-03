 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 3rd
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: February 3rd

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Four-star DT Marquis Gracial announces a Top 8

Florida defensive lineman talks offer from Indiana

Indiana lands Alabama WR Malachi Bennett

Analysis: Breaking down Malachi Bennett's commitment

WATCH: Highlights of new WR commit Malachi Bennett

After The Game With Todd Leary

Hoosiers' scoring drought fuels 75-71 overtime loss to Illinois

WATCH: Archie Miller, Trayce Jackson-Davis react to Illinois loss

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU misses golden opportunity at NCAA resume-builder, flounders in OT vs. Illinois-- Indy Star

HOOSIERS WILL ADD RECEIVER MALACHI BENNETT TO 2021 CLASS-- Hoosier Sports Report

IU’s DJ Washington named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week-- Indiana Daily Student

Indiana Field Hockey Announces 2020-2021 Spring Schedule-- IU Athletics

Indiana Water Polo Ready for 2021 Season-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup   

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller @ATTACKbball co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well. Special guest today Dan Dakich!

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

{{ article.author_name }}