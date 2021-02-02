 WATCH: Breaking down Malachi Bennett's commitment
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-02 13:26:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Analysis: Breaking down Malachi Bennett's commitment

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana landed the commitment of three-star WR Malachi Bennett. Rivals' Analysts Chad Simmons and Woody Wommack break down his commitment and what it means for Indiana.

