Indiana fought hard but ultimately fell 75-71 in overtime against Illinois after a dismal offensive second half.

This game was competitive throughout, with the lead never extending past seven points. The Hoosiers had a good offensive first half and walked into the locker room leading 41-34. However, they followed it up with a 27-point second half, which Illinois took advantage of to get back in the driver’s seat.

This lack of scoring was underlined by a brutal stretch for both teams towards the end of regulation. Neither team was able to create separation in the final minutes. Illinois took a 68-66 lead with 42 seconds remaining, but Armaan Franklin made a tough layup to tie the game. The Hoosiers stopped the Illini on the other end to send it to overtime.

Overtime was much of the same for both teams. Both squads were 1-of-4 in the extra period, but Illinois’ playmakers did just enough to propel them to a victory.

Indiana made just two field goals from the 6:24 minute mark on.