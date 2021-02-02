Hoosiers' scoring drought fuels 75-71 overtime loss to Illinois
Indiana fought hard but ultimately fell 75-71 in overtime against Illinois after a dismal offensive second half.
This game was competitive throughout, with the lead never extending past seven points. The Hoosiers had a good offensive first half and walked into the locker room leading 41-34. However, they followed it up with a 27-point second half, which Illinois took advantage of to get back in the driver’s seat.
This lack of scoring was underlined by a brutal stretch for both teams towards the end of regulation. Neither team was able to create separation in the final minutes. Illinois took a 68-66 lead with 42 seconds remaining, but Armaan Franklin made a tough layup to tie the game. The Hoosiers stopped the Illini on the other end to send it to overtime.
Overtime was much of the same for both teams. Both squads were 1-of-4 in the extra period, but Illinois’ playmakers did just enough to propel them to a victory.
Indiana made just two field goals from the 6:24 minute mark on.
Khristian Lander logged a career-high 19 minutes and was a major factor for Indiana with his shot-making and play-making. The freshman finished with six points, two rebounds, and two assists. Lander still needs to grow on defense, but his positive impact on offense is beginning to outweigh some of the negatives he brings on defense. He did, however, allow Illinois sharpshooter Trent Frazier to hit two threes down the stretch and fouled out of the game with three minutes remaining.
Trayce Jackson-Davis had a solid game against an Illinois team that had been a problem for him in the past. He defended Kofi Cockburn well most of the game and stuffed the stat sheet, recording 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jackson-Davis still had some struggles with efficiency and finished a poor 6-of-18 from the field.
Ayo Dosunmu, who dominated the Hoosiers in their first matchup, was a non-factor for Illinois. The preseason All-American had just 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting and fouled out late in the second half. Kofi Cockburn and Trent Frazier helped pick up some of the slack, scoring 16 and 19 respectively.
Race Thompson added 18 points for Indiana.
The officials played a major factor in this contest. They completely dictated the pace and physicality of the game. Five players fouled out of the game and there were a total of 54 fouls called.
Jerome Hunter did not play due to a coach’s decision. Hunter did not dress for the game, and it was announced he would be sitting out just before tip-off.
