TheHoosier - Indiana lands Alabama WR Malachi Bennett

"I have known almost a month that I was going to Indiana, and it was their play in the season, me thinking about what I could do there, and about coach Heard."

"It really wasn't that close," said Bennett. "Indiana was higher than every other school, and I really started feeling them when I watched them during the season, then made my decision early in January.

This could be a steal for Tom Allen , the staff in Bloomington, and the Hoosiers. Bennett is a 6-foot-2, 185 pound wideout with length, consistent hands and great body control.

Grant Heard led the way in Bennett's recruitment, and their connection played a big role in the decision.

"I have gotten to know coach Heard, and he is a cool guy, he is a funny, and he is a coach I can talk to anyone about. We have a great relationship. He is laid back like me, he is a coach who has good knowledge, and I think he can develop me for the next level."

Bennett did a virtual visit with Indiana, and he said "all" of what he saw stood out. He liked the school, the academics, the facilities, and he is excited about his future as a Hoosier.

The coaches there feel the same.

"I got on Facetime with coach Heard a few weeks ago to tell him about my decision, and he ran to coach Allen to tell him, and they started screaming when I told them about my commitment," said Bennett. "Coach Heard knew first, but when we told coach Allen, he was crazy excited about it.

"I know it is going to be fun up there playing for those guys."