Over the years, the Indiana Hoosiers have recruited many talented players out of the state of Florida, and this year is no different.

Indiana recently extended an offer to defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, of Viera High School in Melbourne, Fla., and the 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound talented talked to TheHoosier.com about Indiana.

"Coach Kasey Teegarden and Coach Kevin Peoples extended the offer," Lyons said. "I was very happy and thankful to receive the offer, and Indiana is real high on my list.

"Indiana's coaches are a great group of guys and fun to talk to. They said they like how I am a great player, super explosive and good off the ball."