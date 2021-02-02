Florida defensive lineman talks offer from Indiana
Over the years, the Indiana Hoosiers have recruited many talented players out of the state of Florida, and this year is no different.
Indiana recently extended an offer to defensive lineman Jamari Lyons, of Viera High School in Melbourne, Fla., and the 6-foot-4-inch, 295-pound talented talked to TheHoosier.com about Indiana.
"Coach Kasey Teegarden and Coach Kevin Peoples extended the offer," Lyons said. "I was very happy and thankful to receive the offer, and Indiana is real high on my list.
"Indiana's coaches are a great group of guys and fun to talk to. They said they like how I am a great player, super explosive and good off the ball."
While Indiana is near the top, Lyons also has offers from: Charlotte, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, South Florida, UCF and West Virginia.
"Tom Allen is a great guy, and there is no reason he shouldn't of won coach of the year. I think it always surprising how well a team does, and I believe they will have another great year," Lyons said of the Hoosiers.
When it comes to what he is looking for in a school, a place to call home is the biggest deciding factor.
In 2020, Lyons recorded 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 11 QB hurries, 10 sacks, four pass deflections, and one interception.
