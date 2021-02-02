Indiana landed a commitment from 2021 three-star wide receiver Malachi Bennett on Tuesday afternoon.

With a full year as a junior, he caught 44 passes for 808 yards and nine touchdowns while adding three interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.

"They move the ball around a lot and get the ball in the hands of playmakers. The way they run their offense, they are doing very good this year. They have said they like my ability to catch the ball and my speed," Bennett previously told TheHoosier.com.

Following his commitment to Indiana, Bennett told Rivals that he is ready to get to Bloomington.

"I know it is going to be fun up there playing for those guys."

Bennett joins a wide receiver group headlined by Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall, Javon Swinton, Jacolby Hewitt and Florida State grad transfer DJ Matthews.

He also is the third WR commit in the 2021 class, joining Matthews, Jaquez Smith and Jordyn Williams.

Above are his full highlights for Fairfield HS (AL).