TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: February 28th

The Hoosier Daily: February 28th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Michigan dominates Indiana, forcing 73-57 loss on senior day
WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to Michigan loss
IU's inability to finish in paint highlighted as bigs struggle in loss
Florida LB Omar Graham has Hoosiers among top schools
Al Durham reflects on IU career: 'A great, great experience all around'
Got it 𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙚 ‼️#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/lN43zkTU0o— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 27, 2021
👊 Welcome to the 1K club, @aldurham01. pic.twitter.com/CfzjkrcOrP— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 27, 2021
#️⃣1️⃣4️⃣— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 27, 2021
Most Big Ten wins in the Teri Moren era ⚪🔴#iuwbb | #DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/3C3ekpq3bo
HOOSIERS SWEEP! 🧹 #IUSoftball 9, Wisconsin 3 pic.twitter.com/0eT8fQjD5Y— Indiana Softball (@IndianaSB) February 28, 2021
🥈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐌𝐞𝐧 🥈#IUTF | #B1GTF pic.twitter.com/4JZDav3MLZ— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 27, 2021
Sweet road victories 🍦 pic.twitter.com/PN8ZwoulY5— Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 27, 2021
8-2. #IUWP pic.twitter.com/iuEYwWWeet— Indiana Water Polo (@IndianaWPolo) February 27, 2021
🚨 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐃 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🚨@Rikkoi1 ties the Big Ten all-time record in the 60m with his @NCAATrackField leading time of 6.55. 👏👏👏👏#IUTF | #B1GTF pic.twitter.com/MtEau8b5xB— IU Track & Field (@IndianaXCTF) February 27, 2021
IU no match for Michigan, will finish with losing record in Big Ten play for 4th time in 5 years-- Indy Star
CARDANO-HILLARY, NO. 11 IU WOMEN RALLY AT OHIO STATE-- Hoosier Sports Report
IU water polo remains unbeaten against Salem University with wins Saturday-- Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Finishes Third at 2021 B1G Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships-- IU Athletics
No. 7 Indiana Falls to Northwestern on Late Goal-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Present by Andy Mohr Honda of Bloomington And French Lick Resort Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.
MONDAY: Former Hoosier Charlie Miller (@ATTACKbball) co-hosts, Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.
TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana sits in. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) also brings his sensible musings to the show as well.
WEDNESDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star joins to discuss Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.
THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show.
FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.
You can now watch the show on YouTube.
