Indiana faced a challenge Saturday against No. 3 Michigan and found themselves thoroughly outplayed, losing 73-57.

It was senior day for Al Durham, who became the 53rd Hoosier in school history to score 1,000 career points in this game. However, the celebration was dampened by a Michigan team who took care of business as they look to chase a national title.

The Hoosiers competed with Michigan for the first ten minutes of the game, trading baskets and finding themselves trailing by just one point with 8:36 to go in the first half. However, Michigan started getting things going on offense thanks to Franz Wagner, who had 14 points before the halftime buzzer.

While Michigan’s lead was never drastic, the Wolverines controlled the majority of the game. Indiana struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three. The rebounding margin between the two teams was cavernous. Michigan finished with 37 rebounds to Indiana’s 27.