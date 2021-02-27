Michigan dominates Indiana, forcing 73-57 loss on senior day
Indiana faced a challenge Saturday against No. 3 Michigan and found themselves thoroughly outplayed, losing 73-57.
It was senior day for Al Durham, who became the 53rd Hoosier in school history to score 1,000 career points in this game. However, the celebration was dampened by a Michigan team who took care of business as they look to chase a national title.
The Hoosiers competed with Michigan for the first ten minutes of the game, trading baskets and finding themselves trailing by just one point with 8:36 to go in the first half. However, Michigan started getting things going on offense thanks to Franz Wagner, who had 14 points before the halftime buzzer.
While Michigan’s lead was never drastic, the Wolverines controlled the majority of the game. Indiana struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three. The rebounding margin between the two teams was cavernous. Michigan finished with 37 rebounds to Indiana’s 27.
Al Durham was the only standout for Indiana. He finished with 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Trayce Jackson-Davis was overwhelmed by the size of Hunter Dickinson and struggled as a result. He had just 10 points on an abysmal 3-of-12 shooting and grabbed just four rebounds.
Aside from Wagner, who finished with 21, Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith, and Dickinson were all big contributors. The foursome combined for 64 of Michigan’s 73 points. Livers also logged a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Race Thompson added 11 points and six rebounds for Indiana.
Michigan all but locked up a one seed in the NCAA tournament with their win over the Hoosiers. The one-loss Wolverines have established themselves as an elite team in the same category as Gonzaga and Baylor.
On the flip side, Indiana now likely finds itself out of the NCAA Tournament barring a miracle. With just one real chance left to boost their resume, they would need to win out and make a semi-deep run in the Big Ten tournament to find themselves in the madness.
Indiana will play Michigan State on Tuesday, followed by Purdue next Saturday.
