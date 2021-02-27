TheHoosier - WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to Michigan loss

WATCH: Archie Miller, Al Durham react to Michigan loss
Indiana head coach Archie Miller and senior guard Al Durham react to IU's 73-57 loss to Michigan and reflect on senior day.
Above are both Q&A's.
(Video courtesy of IU Athletics)
