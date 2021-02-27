Indiana came into its matchup with Michigan on Saturday needing a near perfect performance to knock off the No. 3 team in the country.

Unfortunately, that performance didn't come together as the Hoosiers fell 73-57 to the Wolverines.

Indiana's lack of size and depth in the frontcourt has been an issue for this team all season long and on Saturday it was emphasized even more going up against the length and size of Michigan.

Led by Hunter Dickinson, UM's front court is one of the most talented and versatile in the country on both ends of the floor and dominated the matchup with Indiana on Saturday.

"I think they're one of the most difficult teams to play against on the other end of the floor," IU head coach Archie Miller said. "I mean, between Wagner, Livers and Big Hunter, you're looking at 6'10" to 6'9" to 7'2" across the board, and with Livers' and Wagner's ability to switch, things are very difficult across the board.

“They just keep coming. I think as you watch Michigan, you may hang around for a while. But they have the ability to sustain it throughout the course of the game.”

For IU, without its second leading scorer and one of its top perimeter threats in Armaan Franklin, there was even more of emphasis to pound the ball in the paint. But, unfortunately, it was a long afternoon for the Indiana bigs.