Al Durham hasn't had a normal college basketball career and it started before he even stepped foot on campus back in 2017. Durham didn't commit to play basketball for current IU head coach Archie Miller, rather choosing to play for then-IU coach Tom Crean. After Indiana and Crean went their separate ways, just a few months before Durham would be arriving to Bloomington, the Georgia native was faced with another big decision. Whether or not to stay with his Indiana commitment. Fast forward four years later and the senior guard has now etched his name in Indiana basketball history as he became the 53rd Hoosier to reach 1,000 points in a career - with his 15 points on Saturday. "It's been a blessing, just to have the opportunity to play DI and to play on the highest stage in America," Durham said. "I feel like there's no other feeling. I'm blessed." And just like his Indiana career started off different than most college athletes would like, it also finished differently than every other recruiting class; playing in a stadium without fans, with no senior speech and no proper send off like a four-year player should receive. And, his entire family wasn't able to attend. Despite COVID altering the end of his junior season and his entire senior season and senior day, the four years in-between his commitment and final game inside Assembly Hall were everything, and more. “I gotta give thanks to God, to the coaching staff and my family for supporting me. And it's just all a blessing," Durham said. "It's all full of hard work and pain, sweat and tears. I feel like i’s a surreal moment, bittersweet, but, you know, it's a part of the game.”

Indiana senior guard Al Durham 'counting his blessings' after playing his final home game in Bloomington. (IU Athletics)

Durham was part of a four man recruiting class that started Archie Miller's tenure in Bloomington. He is the lone senior remaining from that class to still be playing at Indiana. Race Thompson, also part of that class, redshirted that first season. So, that means something to Miller, who now has his first four-year senior to come and go at IU. “Al has been here from day one. You go through a lot of ups and downs as players, and Al is a special player to me,” IU coach Archie Miller said. "He's as loyal as it gets. He’s as coachable as it gets, and he's as hard of a working guy as you'll ever be around." With at least three games left in his Indiana career, Durham is on pace for 123 career games and 97 starts. He's gone from averaging 4.8 points his freshman year to 8.3, then 9.8 and now 11.6 as a senior. Known for his shooting now, his improvement is evident going from 28.6 percent to 34.8, then 38.3 and now 39.5 percent this season. A big part of that success and development was due to IU strength coach Clif Marshall - both on and off of the floor. “Clif has been a big part of who I am today. I feel like he's impacted my life on and off the court," Durham said. "You know, I came in about a buck 60. He's helped me in that way. He's also helped me off the court and life situation just being there for me and also created a great relationship with him throughout my four years, so it's just been nothing but amazing with him. That's considered family to me, and I appreciate everything he's done for me and it's just nothing but great vibes with him.”

Al Durham becomes Archie Miller's first four-year senior at Indiana. (IU Athletics)