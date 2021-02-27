Florida LB Omar Graham has Hoosiers among top schools
The state of Florida has been a recruiting hotbed in recent years for the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently reached back into the Sunshine State and offered Omar Graham Jr., an outside linebacker and Class of 2022 prospect from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Graham unveiled his top ten schools recently, and the Hoosiers were in the list. Other schools included were: Florida State, Howard, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Miami, Central Florida, South Carolina and Florida.
Graham tells TheHoosier.com the offer was extended by coach Kasey Teegardin. He adds that what stands out to him the most is the number of players head coach Tom Allen has been added to Indiana's roster from the state of Florida, and, as a result, the Hoosiers are in the top half of his list.
"What stands out is the South Florida people they have on there team, the amazing fans, Tom Allen and how he developed this program to be a top 25 team. Indiana is top 5 in my recruitment. They have 25 guys on the roster from Florida and that’s amazing because there are people that I would be able to relate to on the roster," Graham said.
In addition to those ten schools, Graham has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Illinois State, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee State, Toledo, UAB, Virginia, Wake Forest, Yale and Youngstown State.
Graham appeared five games this past season, totaling 38 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
He says his ability as a defender is the direct result of his physical skills -- instincts, twitch, speed, strength, and technique.
"I think I need to improve on my ball skills," said Graham, who said he sees himself as a linebacker at the next level, playing inside but also being able to rush off the outside.
While he has narrowed his list to a top ten, Graham says he is unsure when he will announce.
"I don't have a set date right now."
