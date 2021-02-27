The state of Florida has been a recruiting hotbed in recent years for the Indiana Hoosiers, who recently reached back into the Sunshine State and offered Omar Graham Jr., an outside linebacker and Class of 2022 prospect from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale.

Graham unveiled his top ten schools recently, and the Hoosiers were in the list. Other schools included were: Florida State, Howard, Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Miami, Central Florida, South Carolina and Florida.

Graham tells TheHoosier.com the offer was extended by coach Kasey Teegardin. He adds that what stands out to him the most is the number of players head coach Tom Allen has been added to Indiana's roster from the state of Florida, and, as a result, the Hoosiers are in the top half of his list.

"What stands out is the South Florida people they have on there team, the amazing fans, Tom Allen and how he developed this program to be a top 25 team. Indiana is top 5 in my recruitment. They have 25 guys on the roster from Florida and that’s amazing because there are people that I would be able to relate to on the roster," Graham said.