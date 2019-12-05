News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Seen on TheHoosier

Top 2020 target Alante Brown visited by Indiana, has commitment date set

Florida walk-on safety Liam Zaccheo commits to Indiana

Indiana offensive players earn All-Big Ten honors

Indiana doesn't compromise identity but carves out roles in toughest test

Hoosier Breakdown: FSU

KenPom Review: Florida State

IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Florida State

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Tom Allen — Big Ten's lowest-paid head coach — in line for big pay raise, but how big? -- Indianapolis Star

Beer and wine sales at football a win for IU. But don't expect Assembly Hall to start serving alcohol. -- Indianapolis Star

‘Indiana is on its way back’: Leonard Hamilton praises Hoosiers after loss -- Inside The Hall

Indiana vs. Florida State — The Report Card -- The Daily Hoosier

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}