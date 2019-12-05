The Hoosier Daily: December 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
Top 2020 target Alante Brown visited by Indiana, has commitment date set
Florida walk-on safety Liam Zaccheo commits to Indiana
Indiana offensive players earn All-Big Ten honors
Indiana doesn't compromise identity but carves out roles in toughest test
Tweets of the Day
Indiana included in Alante Brown's top-five.— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 4, 2019
He talked to me a bit last night about the final steps of his recruitment and his Indiana in-home visit. #iufb https://t.co/8g5rcHY6dt https://t.co/JQwxLMQel5
NEW PODCAST - IU basketball is 8-0! We talk about the big win over Florida State, the pleasant surprises from the #iubb offense so far, and the upcoming schedule. PLUS we give an #iufb bowl picture update. Check it out: https://t.co/prIXXVZKL3— CrimsonCast (@CrimsonCast) December 4, 2019
Headlines
Tom Allen — Big Ten's lowest-paid head coach — in line for big pay raise, but how big? -- Indianapolis Star
Beer and wine sales at football a win for IU. But don't expect Assembly Hall to start serving alcohol. -- Indianapolis Star
‘Indiana is on its way back’: Leonard Hamilton praises Hoosiers after loss -- Inside The Hall
Indiana vs. Florida State — The Report Card -- The Daily Hoosier
