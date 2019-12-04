Indiana needed to pay 2020 prep wideout Alante Brown another visit after his Oct. 11 official visit reaches two months in the past, and they did it in the form an in-home visit from Grant Heard and Mike Hart.

Chicago native and St. Thomas More Prep 2020 wideout Alante Brown remains a top target for Indiana, but as his official visit gets smaller in the rearview mirror and the Early Signing Period pops up on the horizon, the Hoosier staff needed to get to Chicago to pay the dynamic wide receiver a visit.

So Indiana wide receivers coach Grant Heard and running backs coach Mike Hart made their ways to the Windy City to meet with the increasingly coveted prep wideout.

"Just catching up with each other," Brown told TheHoosier.com about his in-home visit. "Me, Coach Heard and Coach Hart have a very strong relationship, so it was more of us just talking about everything."