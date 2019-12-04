Florida 2020 safety Liam Zaccheo accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Indiana on Wednesday, picking the Hoosiers over Central Florida, Colgate, Holy Cross and others.

"Even though it’s a PWO, I’m confident in my ability to work hard and contribute to the team and very thankful for the opportunity to play in the Big Ten," Zaccheo told TheHoosier.com.

Zaccheo said he "fell in love" with the school, the football program and the coaches during his visit earlier this season and that his relationship with Indiana safeties coach Kasey Teegardin was crucial in the decision-making process.

"Coach Teegardin was one of the first coaches to believe in me," said Zaccheo, who earned an IU offer in April. "That meant a lot."

Zaccheo is a bruiser of a safety out of Jensen Beach. His pursuit is well above average for a walk-on safety, he was named Second Team All-State for his senior season and the Indiana staff believes a preferred walk-on like Zaccheo out of Florida is a steal.

The safety will be in Bloomington this summer to compete for a spot on the 2020 roster.