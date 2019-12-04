Six offensive players represented Indiana on the 2019 All-Big Ten Honors list. The Hoosiers' offense propelled the team to an eight-win regular season as many players broke out under first-year offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.

Whop Philyor — Second Team All-Big Ten

Junior wide receiver Whop Philyor was the Indiana quarterback's go-to receiver all season. Despite missing a game due to injury, he was still able to reach 1,001 receiving yards (fourth in the Big Ten) on 69 receptions (third in the Big Ten) while catching five touchdown passes — all of which were team highs for the Hoosiers. He also recorded three games with double-digit receptions, earning him a program record of five career games with such a feat. He surpassed 100 yards receiving on four different occasions this season, including a career-high 182 yards in a 35-0 victory over Rutgers on Oct. 12. Philyor started the season with only 17 receptions, 229 yards and one touchdown over the team's first four games, but he exploded in the next four with 40 receptions, 508 yards and two touchdowns, both that came against Michigan State in a 41-30 loss. While he did miss the one game, he ended the season with a two-touchdown performance against Purdue while reaching 138 yards on eight catches.





Stevie Scott — Second Team All-Big Ten

In a new system under offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, sophomore running back Stevie Scott was slow to get into a rhythm at the start of the season. In the first five games of the season, Scott was unable to pass the century mark on the ground and totaled just 281 yards rushing on 58 carries — good for 4.8 yards per attempt. The 6-foot-2, 231-pound running back hit his stride over the course of the next four games. In that span, he garnered more than 100 yards three times and reached the end zone five more times. In the final two games of his season, he faced tough defenses against Penn State and Michigan before missing the final game of the year against Purdue with an injury. While he couldn't quite repeat the success of his freshman year, Scott was a big factor for the Indiana offense and finished his second collegiate season with 178 carries, 845 yards — which ranked fourth among Big Ten running backs —and 10 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per attempt. He also vastly improved hiss pass-catching abilities in the offseason and added 26 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown in 2019.



Peyton Hendershot — Third Team All-Big Ten

Redshirt sophomore tight end Peyton Hendershot made huge strides thanks to DeBoer's offense. Hendershot was one of the focal points in the offense and finished second in the Big Ten in receiving yards for a tight end with 555, which was second on the team. He also tied Philyor's team-high touchdown mark with five of his own in 2019. He set a season-high mark of 95 yards against Maryland on Oct. 19. Often times, whether it was Peyton Ramsey or Michael Penix Jr. under center, Hendershot was a security blanket over the middle of the field in the passing game.

Simon Stepaniak — Third Team All-Big Ten

One of three seniors along Indiana's offensive front, guard Simon Stepaniak was one of the more steady for the Hoosiers among injuries and rotations. He was only called for five penalties while starting in 11 games this season. Even more impressive, he only gave up one sack according to PFF. Replacing him next season will be a tall task for the Hoosiers in terms of not only ability but also playing experience.

Peyton Ramsey — Honorable Mention

Ramsey lost the starting job to Penix during fall camp, but he earned the confidence of his coaches and teammates as Penix dealt with nagging injuries all season. His effort, preparation and success on the field earned him the honor of being named a team captain after Penix was ruled out for the season. In relief of the team's starter, and while starting in six games himself, he tallied a total of 2,227 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 69.17% of his pass attempts. Ramsey was also effective on the ground, where he carried the ball 80 times for 323 yards and six touchdowns. All of those statistics were second on the team behind Scott.

Caleb Jones — Honorable Mention