IBR with Steve Risley: Recapping Florida State
TheHoosier.com's Taylor Lehman sits down with Steve Risley and Cole Hanna to discuss Indiana's 80-64 win over No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The trio dive deep into how Indiana was able to find its identity without compromising its basic principles as a whole, as well as how the upset win changes the perspective on the previous seven games played this season.
