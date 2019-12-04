News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 20:45:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kenpom Review: Florida State

Cole Hanna • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

Despite their 7-0 start to the season, many still questioned the caliber of this Indiana team due to their poor quality of schedule. Many of those concerns were likely put to bed on Tuesday night a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}