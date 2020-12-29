TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 29th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Jared Jeffries telling the story of Mike Davis' first practice as the head coach at Indiana is hilarious. Hey @DetroitMBB , would coach like to defend himself against this slander??? SUBSCRIBE! @Spotify https://t.co/8ZzBaIxPEX @ApplePodcasts https://t.co/Y7gVtLf9IQ pic.twitter.com/9HMLv3Z8lZ

Archie Miller on playing freshman Anthony Leal, "He's worked so hard to put himself in a position to help us. Hopefully we can find more ways to do that." Also says he needs to "give a little bit more rope" to Khristian Lander. Biggest challenge for him is defensively. #iubb

"Not going to lie I'm not going to say I really expected this." @mcfadden_micah is an All-American. While an award was never the goal, it's the icing on the cake. #iufb pic.twitter.com/eb9PCrEgNs

How a Brief Pause Kept Lilly King Going-- IU Athletics

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football is 'really struggling' with COVID, injuries, opt outs before Outback Bowl-- Indy Star

