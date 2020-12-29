 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: December 29th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-29 03:00:00 -0600') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: December 29th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

2022 RB Jordan McDonald dishes on programs involved in recruitment

Locker Room Talk: Indiana ready for Ole Miss, Outback Bowl

2022 Michigan athlete has Hoosiers in his top 8

Indiana continues to look for additional offensive options

Pair of Hoosiers Named AP Third-Team All-Americans

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ole Miss, Outback Bowl Prep

Coaches ready to see 'confident' Jack Tuttle in Outback Bowl

Archie Miller Radio Show

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

From under-the-radar recruit to All-Big Ten CB: Jaylin Williams' story begins with a number-- Indy Star

Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football is 'really struggling' with COVID, injuries, opt outs before Outback Bowl-- Indy Star

FRYFOGLE, MCFADDEN NAMED TO AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM-- Hoosier Sports Report

Forget the Gator Bowl? Tom Allen could never-- Crimson Quarry

IU near full strength for Outback Bowl prep week-- The Herald Bulletin

How a Brief Pause Kept Lilly King Going-- IU Athletics

Media Monday: Outback Bowl-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Radio Lineup 

Indiana Sports Beat is the only daily radio show focusing on IU & the B1G. Each day a different co-host will join Jim Coyle for each episode along with guests each day.

MONDAY: Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette is with us. The voice of the Colts, Matt Taylor (@MayTayColts) joins the show. Don Fisher, the voice of the Indiana Hoosiers, returns for his weekly appearance.

TUESDAY: Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will co-Host. Mike DeCourcy (@tsnmike) a US Basketball Writers Hall of Famer, senior writer for The Sporting News, FOX & BTN studio contributor is on. Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) will also bring his sensible musings to the show as well.

WEDNESDAY: Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays and Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) from The Indy Star talks Indiana HS sports. Jordan Hulls (@JordanHulls1) stops by as well.

THURSDAY: Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

FRIDAY: Former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) sitting in to finish out the week, Alec Lasley (@allasley) from Thehoosier.com updates on IUBB. Former IUBB player AJ Guyton (@ajguyton) joins the show as well.

You can now watch the show on YouTube.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}