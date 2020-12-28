Coaches ready to see 'confident' Jack Tuttle in Outback Bowl
A season ago, Jack Tuttle was the third string quarterback for Indiana and used Gator Bowl practices as an opportunity to continue to get work in and master his craft.
Fast forward to 2020 and Tuttle finds himself in the midst of bowl prep again, but this time as the starting quarterback ready to make his second career start for the Hoosiers.
His first start came at Wisconsin on Dec. 5, and Tuttle showed not only his arm strength and ability to make throws, but also his ability to bounce back from hits, as he got back up and continued to lead the Hoosiers to a 14-6 victory.
According to Indiana head coach Tom Allen, Tuttle being able to get a week of preparation as the starter the week of Wisconsin was big and, as a result of the outcome, Tuttle’s confidence is at a very high level.
“Great to have that game where he was the starter and prepare all week for that. It was very beneficial for his confidence and have that game under his belt. It’s been good. I do think you see more high level confidence and as he has been in that role and being the guy, always great to have your last experience being like it was in Wisconsin, huge for him, huge for his confidence and I think he will carry that into the bowl game,” Allen told the media this week.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan echoed those sentiments, adding that despite having to shut down football operations due to Covid-19 issues within the program, Tuttle has remained sharp.
“We have worked to gradually pick that up and Jack has continued to improve. We are looking for him to continue to do that and expect him to play better this game than last game, and I know Jack will work his tail off and prepare to play his best game this Saturday,” Sheridan said.
Against Wisconsin, Tuttle was 13-of-22 for 130 yards and two touchdowns and benefitted from a running attack led by Stevie Scott III that helped the Hoosiers control the clock and take some pressure off Tuttle.
Sheridan notes it will be important to get the running game going to help Tuttle against Ole Miss.
“It helps you control the game when you can run the ball effectively and efficiently. I thought we ran the ball better against Wisconsin, and they are the top defense statistically in our league. I thought we were better, blocked better, ran better and put our guys in better position. We have confidence in our guys up front. We are going to need them to play well against an SEC defensive front. It will be important and always friendly to the quarterback when you can turn and hand the ball off to the running back and get four, five, six, seven yards,” Sheridan said.
With a start under his belt, Sheridan notes he has seen confidence in Tuttle.
“I would imagine it gives him confidence. There is no substitute for experience. No way to simulate playing a Big Ten football game. There was no warm-up game thrown in there and I thought he did a good job. We tried to put him in the best position so he could execute at a high level. We recognize the team we are going against is incredibly explosive on offense and we have great confidence in our team and know we will have to play complementary football. Our defense has given us some great opportunities on offense and we have done a good job protecting the football, and Jack has a big part to do with that. We have to execute at a high level Saturday and I know our guys are ready for that,” Sheridan said.
One of those guys is All-American wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, who admitted he feels good with Tuttle under center for the Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl.
“We have been getting a lot of work in with Jack," Fryfogle said. "He is a really good quarterback and he has been doing a great job. I am excited to see him Saturday."
