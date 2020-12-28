A season ago, Jack Tuttle was the third string quarterback for Indiana and used Gator Bowl practices as an opportunity to continue to get work in and master his craft.

Fast forward to 2020 and Tuttle finds himself in the midst of bowl prep again, but this time as the starting quarterback ready to make his second career start for the Hoosiers.

His first start came at Wisconsin on Dec. 5, and Tuttle showed not only his arm strength and ability to make throws, but also his ability to bounce back from hits, as he got back up and continued to lead the Hoosiers to a 14-6 victory.

According to Indiana head coach Tom Allen, Tuttle being able to get a week of preparation as the starter the week of Wisconsin was big and, as a result of the outcome, Tuttle’s confidence is at a very high level.

“Great to have that game where he was the starter and prepare all week for that. It was very beneficial for his confidence and have that game under his belt. It’s been good. I do think you see more high level confidence and as he has been in that role and being the guy, always great to have your last experience being like it was in Wisconsin, huge for him, huge for his confidence and I think he will carry that into the bowl game,” Allen told the media this week.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan echoed those sentiments, adding that despite having to shut down football operations due to Covid-19 issues within the program, Tuttle has remained sharp.

“We have worked to gradually pick that up and Jack has continued to improve. We are looking for him to continue to do that and expect him to play better this game than last game, and I know Jack will work his tail off and prepare to play his best game this Saturday,” Sheridan said.