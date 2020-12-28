TheHoosier - WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ole Miss, Outback Bowl Prep

WATCH: Tom Allen, coordinators talk Ole Miss, Outback Bowl Prep
IU coach Tom Allen and coordinators Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan talk about their main takeaways from what they have seen on film from Ole Miss and how preparations for the Outback Bowl have gone.
Above are the full Q&A's.
(Videos courtesy of IU Athletics)
----
