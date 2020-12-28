2022 Michigan athlete has Hoosiers in his top 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
For the Indiana, could its next top wide receiver hail from Michigan?
Tay'Shawn Trent hopes so, and it is one reason why the 4-star wide receiver from Eastpointe, Michigan is so high on the Hoosiers.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound receiver is among Michigan's top prospects at receiver and recently disclosed that Indiana was in his top eight. The Hoosiers were joined by Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Penn State and West Virginia.
He recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers and why Indiana is not in his top 8, but higher.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news