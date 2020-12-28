 2022 Michigan athlete has Hoosiers in his top 8
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Michigan athlete has Hoosiers in his top 8

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

For the Indiana, could its next top wide receiver hail from Michigan?

Tay'Shawn Trent hopes so, and it is one reason why the 4-star wide receiver from Eastpointe, Michigan is so high on the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound receiver is among Michigan's top prospects at receiver and recently disclosed that Indiana was in his top eight. The Hoosiers were joined by Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Penn State and West Virginia.

He recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers and why Indiana is not in his top 8, but higher.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}