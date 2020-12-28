For the Indiana, could its next top wide receiver hail from Michigan?

Tay'Shawn Trent hopes so, and it is one reason why the 4-star wide receiver from Eastpointe, Michigan is so high on the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound receiver is among Michigan's top prospects at receiver and recently disclosed that Indiana was in his top eight. The Hoosiers were joined by Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Penn State and West Virginia.

He recently talked to TheHoosier.com about his offer from the Hoosiers and why Indiana is not in his top 8, but higher.