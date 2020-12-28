TheHoosier - Pair of Hoosiers Named AP Third-Team All-Americans

Pair of Hoosiers Named AP Third-Team All-Americans
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
With as much success as the Indiana Hoosiers football program had in 2020, members of the team are bound to receive some prestigious honors.
Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior linebacker Micah McFadden were named to the Associated Press third-team All-America on Monday, per a release.
The list of recognitions for Fryfogle continues leading up to the Outback Bowl. The Mississippi native was named the Richter-Howard receiver of the year, given to the top wide receiver in the Big Ten. The senior finished second in the conference in yards (687) and receptions (34), third in the Big Ten in touchdowns (7), and first in the league in yards per catch (20.2).
Fryfogle made Big Ten history by being the first receiver to record consecutive 200-yard games against Michigan State and Ohio State on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. He also had 143 receiving yards against Michigan on Nov. 7.
On defense, McFadden was the voice of the Hoosier defense for a unit that ranks second in the nation in interceptions (17), and is a top twenty team in scoring defense (19.43 points per game).
McFadden led Indiana in tackles (52), tied for third in sacks (5), and finished the regular season with 8.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. The junior came through in a big way against Penn State (10 tackles) and Ohio State (11 tackles) earlier this season.
The Indiana duo will look to put the finishing touches on the Hoosiers’ season on Jan. 2 in the Outback Bowl against Ole Miss.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.