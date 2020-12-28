TheHoosier - Pair of Hoosiers Named AP Third-Team All-Americans

With as much success as the Indiana Hoosiers football program had in 2020, members of the team are bound to receive some prestigious honors.

Indiana senior wide receiver Ty Fryfogle and junior linebacker Micah McFadden were named to the Associated Press third-team All-America on Monday, per a release.

The list of recognitions for Fryfogle continues leading up to the Outback Bowl. The Mississippi native was named the Richter-Howard receiver of the year, given to the top wide receiver in the Big Ten. The senior finished second in the conference in yards (687) and receptions (34), third in the Big Ten in touchdowns (7), and first in the league in yards per catch (20.2).

Fryfogle made Big Ten history by being the first receiver to record consecutive 200-yard games against Michigan State and Ohio State on Nov. 14 and Nov. 21. He also had 143 receiving yards against Michigan on Nov. 7.



