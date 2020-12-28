Indiana had another high level defensive performance against Illinois on Saturday, holding another opponent below 70 points - eight of nine games this season.

Despite the strong defensive effort, it was another game that had multiple scoreless droughts and multiple empty possessions for the Hoosiers on the offensive end.

In the Big Ten where every possession matters, Indiana needs more help from its offensive unit and needs to find other options on the roster who can step up consistently.

The Hoosiers rank last in the conference in points per game (71.1 ppg), 10th in field goal percentage (45.5 percent), 11th in three-point percentage (34.8 percent) and 12th in free throw percentage (66.2 percent).

It's been a problem for Archie Miller throughout his entire tenure in Bloomington and while the defense continues to trend up, the offense continues to go in the opposite direction.