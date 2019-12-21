The Hoosier Daily: December 21
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on TheHoosier
DeBoer hopes to end time at Indiana "the right way"
Hoosier Intel: Exiting the Early Signing Period
Before The Tip: Indiana vs. Notre Dame in Indianapolis
Big Ten Power Rankings: December 20
WATCH: Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack discuss bowl practices
WATCH: Archie Miller, players preview the Crossroads Classic
Video: Indiana Dec. 20 bowl practice
Videos
Tweets of the Day
This is what Archie Miller said in response to a question regarding Devonte Green's status. #iubb pic.twitter.com/gzRg90pFiw— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) December 20, 2019
#iubb opens as a 3-point favorite vs. ND, o/u 142. Pomeroy concurs & gives the Hoosiers a 62% chance of victory.— Chronic Hoosier (@ChronicHoosier) December 21, 2019
Thankful to attend a University and be a part of a program that provides me with the resources to achieve my goals. #IUFB #Seize #BigTen #B1G pic.twitter.com/0DHZ3BFAxo— Nathanael Snyder (@N_Snyder9) December 20, 2019
GERONIMO! This one is worth a watch full screen. James Morakis throws it up, @JordanGeronimo2 throws it down as SPS rolls to a decisive, fun W to open the Seacoast Classic.— St. Paul's School Basketball (@spsmbb) December 21, 2019
Thanks to @ryancorcoran65 for the video! @spsathletic #GoBigRed #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/MUbA3pbEIO
Headlines
Insider: Kalen DeBoer works across time zones to finish the job at IU, get started in Fresno -- Indianapolis Star
For first time this season, IU's backcourt is in one piece -- Indianapolis Star
2019 POSITION GROUP PROGRESS REPORT: CORNERBACKS -- Punt John Punt
What's to like about the Hoosiers 2020 class? -- Hoosier Sports Report
Mind Your Banners: Fred Glass exits stage left -- Indianapolis Star
----
