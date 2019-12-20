The Notre Dame offense has been respectable throughout the season, ranking 80th in adjusted offensive efficiency on the year. The shooting numbers for the Fighting Irish haven’t been quite as kind, as their effective field goal percentage of 49.7% ranks 159th nationally while their three-point percentage isn’t much better at 34.2%, or 134th nationally.

However, Notre Dame makes up for these deficiencies by taking great care of the basketball. The Fighting Irish have been elite in the ball control department all season long, as their turnover percentage of 13.7% ranks second in the country.

One interesting battle in this contest could come from the free throw line, which the Fighting Irish have struggled to get to. Notre Dame possesses a free-throw rate of just 28.1%, good for 263rd in the country. Indiana on the other hand has struggled at times to defend without fouling, as their free throw rate allowed of 32.7% ranks 193rd nationally.