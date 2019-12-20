News More News
Video: Indiana Dec. 20 bowl practice

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Staff
@TaylorRLehman

As Indiana begins to dive into preparations for Tennessee, it opened a portion of its practice Friday to the media. The media was able to take video of individual practice drills, and TheHoosier.com grabbed some glimpses of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer working with quarterbacks, as well as Stanford transfer guard Dylan Powell – the only signee at practice Friday – observing the offensive line.

Those clips and more are available in the video below.

The Hoosiers prepared for the Gator Bowl inside John Mellencamp Pavilion on Friday.
