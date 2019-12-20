As Indiana begins to dive into preparations for Tennessee, it opened a portion of its practice Friday to the media. The media was able to take video of individual practice drills, and TheHoosier.com grabbed some glimpses of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kalen DeBoer working with quarterbacks, as well as Stanford transfer guard Dylan Powell – the only signee at practice Friday – observing the offensive line.

Those clips and more are available in the video below.