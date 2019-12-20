WATCH: Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack discuss bowl practices
Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer talked to the media for what will likely be the final time after he was introduced as Fresno State's head coach Tuesday.
He and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack both discussed preparations for the Gator Bowl.
Watch what they had to say in the videos below.
Kalen DeBoer
Kane Wommack
